iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.57.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.