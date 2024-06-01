Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

