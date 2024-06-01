International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

IFF stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

