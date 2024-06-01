Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,101 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $31,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.68. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

