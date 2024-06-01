10,771 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Block by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $64.06 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

