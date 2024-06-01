Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $722,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $96.59 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

