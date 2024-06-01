12,137 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

