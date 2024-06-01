Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $182.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.22. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

