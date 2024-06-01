Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 412 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $307,787,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 9,218.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

