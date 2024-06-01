Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $695,000 in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UITB opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.