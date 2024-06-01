Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WCN opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.48. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.