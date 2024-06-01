Commerce Bank Has $461,000 Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

