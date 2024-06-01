Fiduciary Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SONY opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.30. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.