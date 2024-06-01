Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.13.

NYSE BURL opened at $240.02 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $243.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 21.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

