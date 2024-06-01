Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 550 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

