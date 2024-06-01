Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $388,781,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 888.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $83,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $48,614,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $419.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.14. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $8,429,535. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.