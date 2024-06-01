Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $102.30

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.30, but opened at $100.00. Elastic shares last traded at $97.87, with a volume of 182,540 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Elastic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $2,030,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,054,978 shares in the company, valued at $310,141,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after acquiring an additional 380,694 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,660,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Elastic by 28.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

