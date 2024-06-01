The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $40,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,153 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,869,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,198,000 after buying an additional 1,812,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after buying an additional 850,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after buying an additional 832,653 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

