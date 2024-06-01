American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $21.59. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 1,557,113 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $433,269.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,468.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,142,000 after purchasing an additional 310,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

