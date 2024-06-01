TD Asset Management Inc Sells 485,645 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485,645 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $29,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

