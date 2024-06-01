Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bunge Global by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after buying an additional 664,632 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bunge Global by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after buying an additional 219,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 186,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.