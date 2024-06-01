Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Position Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238,322 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.49% of Lazard worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Stock Down 2.1 %

Lazard stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $42.24.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

