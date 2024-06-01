Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 50,029 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,029 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $18,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,016,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,968,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,477,000 after acquiring an additional 72,111 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,811,000 after buying an additional 191,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.15. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

