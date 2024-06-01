TD Asset Management Inc Has $40.57 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RB Global were worth $40,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,230 shares of company stock worth $2,429,632 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBA opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

