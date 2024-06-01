Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $22.48 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,484,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Everest Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,273,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,865,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $390.93 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EG

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.