Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $35.37 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

