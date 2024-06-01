Parallel Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $65,002,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 552,000 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $18,272,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,997,000 after acquiring an additional 270,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 243,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,447 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

