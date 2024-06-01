Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $20,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,848,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,108,000 after acquiring an additional 67,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE BXP opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.