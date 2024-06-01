Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $40,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 641.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

