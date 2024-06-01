Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 41,087 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,087 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

