Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

