TD Asset Management Inc Has $32.99 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $32,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

