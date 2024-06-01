Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,563 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CG

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

