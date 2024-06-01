Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 717 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $137.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

