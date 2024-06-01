Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 13,998 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ingredion by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Ingredion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,715,052. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ingredion

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.