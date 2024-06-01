Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246,028 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $26,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

NYSE OMC opened at $92.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

