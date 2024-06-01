Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,165 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.31% of Tapestry worth $26,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,405 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 18.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 488,094 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 77,358 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

View Our Latest Report on TPR

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.