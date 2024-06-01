Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,796 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $26,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.