Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of W. R. Berkley worth $28,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after buying an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $213,635,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.9 %

WRB opened at $81.02 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

