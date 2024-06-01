Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,783 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $28,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,569,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $3,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

