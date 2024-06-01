Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,277 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $28,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 36,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

