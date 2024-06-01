Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,594 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ventas were worth $27,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 2.6 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

