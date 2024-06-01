Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 156.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,519 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $27,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:OGN opened at $21.33 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

