Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 268.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $417.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $413.28 and its 200 day moving average is $382.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $199.31 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.