Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,727,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,832 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KE were worth $28,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of KE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 19.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.97 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.61%.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

