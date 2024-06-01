Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 87,679 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,557,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,679 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 184,123 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HCM opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.