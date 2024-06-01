12,719 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after buying an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after buying an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after buying an additional 223,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

