Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $647,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
MDYG opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
