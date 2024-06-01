294,616 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 294,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average of $144.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

