Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $640,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 392,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $56.21 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

